The Luigi-Scolds Don't Care About Changing Your Mind
Online Scolds Know Their Tactic Doesn't Persuade People. That's Not Why They Do It.
Dec 18
KT Nelson
The Luigi-Scolds Don't Care About Changing Your Mind
The Current State of Twitter Is So Much Worse Than You Realize
Elon Musk's Attempt to Ruin My Favorite Website May Be His Most Successful Venture Yet
Dec 9
KT Nelson
The Current State of Twitter Is So Much Worse Than You Realize
Make TV Great Again
What It Will Take To Get Us Back To The Golden Age of Fun Entertainment
Dec 5
KT Nelson
Make TV Great Again
Detectives v. Magicians: Nature's Deadliest Rivalry
Cat vs Dog. Snake vs Mongoose. Detective vs Magician.
Dec 2
KT Nelson
Detectives v. Magicians: Nature's Deadliest Rivalry
November 2024
Chump of the Week - Sunday November 24, 2024
A New Weekly Feature
Nov 24
KT Nelson
Chump of the Week - Sunday November 24, 2024
The CIA Agent Who Taught Me How To Make Candy
The True Story of the Most Insane CIA Cover Story I Ever Heard, And The Nice Old Man Who Used It On Us
Nov 14
KT Nelson
The CIA Agent Who Taught Me How To Make Candy
Saying Farewell to America's Most Shiteating Grin
In A Sea of Dead-Eyed and Soulless Bureaucrats, Matthew Miller Stands Out as The Most Hatable of All. I Hope He Falls Into An Open Manhole.
Nov 11
KT Nelson
Saying Farewell to America's Most Shiteating Grin
The Rise of the Online Villains
Twitter Becomes Real Life As The Posters We All Love To Hate Head To The White House
Nov 7
KT Nelson
The Rise of the Online Villains
I Am Going to Kill Frasier Crane's Son
Musings on The Newest Chapter in the Frasier Saga
Nov 6
KT Nelson
I Am Going to Kill Frasier Crane's Son
November 2022
Nobody Knows When Movies Come Out Anymore
The Proud American Taxpayer Deserves Better
Nov 30, 2022
KT Nelson
Nobody Knows When Movies Come Out Anymore
February 2019
Ode to Charlie
A love letter to TV's most emotionally-complex janitor
Feb 25, 2019
KT Nelson
Ode to Charlie
