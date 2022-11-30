The Idiot Box

The Luigi-Scolds Don't Care About Changing Your Mind
Online Scolds Know Their Tactic Doesn't Persuade People. That's Not Why They Do It.
  
KT Nelson
The Current State of Twitter Is So Much Worse Than You Realize
Elon Musk's Attempt to Ruin My Favorite Website May Be His Most Successful Venture Yet
  
KT Nelson
Make TV Great Again
What It Will Take To Get Us Back To The Golden Age of Fun Entertainment
  
KT Nelson
Detectives v. Magicians: Nature's Deadliest Rivalry
Cat vs Dog. Snake vs Mongoose. Detective vs Magician.
  
KT Nelson
November 2024

Chump of the Week - Sunday November 24, 2024
A New Weekly Feature
  
KT Nelson
The CIA Agent Who Taught Me How To Make Candy
The True Story of the Most Insane CIA Cover Story I Ever Heard, And The Nice Old Man Who Used It On Us
  
KT Nelson
Saying Farewell to America's Most Shiteating Grin
In A Sea of Dead-Eyed and Soulless Bureaucrats, Matthew Miller Stands Out as The Most Hatable of All. I Hope He Falls Into An Open Manhole.
  
KT Nelson
The Rise of the Online Villains
Twitter Becomes Real Life As The Posters We All Love To Hate Head To The White House
  
KT Nelson
I Am Going to Kill Frasier Crane's Son
Musings on The Newest Chapter in the Frasier Saga
  
KT Nelson

November 2022

February 2019

