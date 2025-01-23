[Continuation of The Official Trump Administration Longevity Predictions - Part 1]

Pam Bondi

Nomination: Attorney General

When She Will Be Fired: Summer 2026

Why She Will Be Fired: Pam Bondi is like if a witch cursed someone to be the physical embodiment of the state of Florida. She looks like every single lady afflicted with Fox News Madness Face I ever saw in a random photo of Mar-A-Lago. She looks like she was cooked up by mad scientists in the back room of an unlicensed Orlando-area