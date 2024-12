Why subscribe?

You probably came here from Twitter. This is a place for me to ramble on at greater length about my many idiotic opinions regarding television, politics, etc.

Join Klub Krang

I’m not charging for articles right now, but I might soon as I ponder transitioning to writing full-time to support myself. If that happens, I promise at least 10 articles a month, and at least 80-90% of them will be good.