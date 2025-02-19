I am old enough to remember when our tech overlords were just a bunch of scrappy young entrepreneurs who were actually going to save the nation. I know this statement sounds straight-up laughable in 2025, but back when I was in middle school guys like Peter Thiel and Mark Zuckerberg were actually held up as genuine societal saviors - true geniuses who were going to lead America out of our previous century of global dominance and into yet another Age of Glory. This was the era of the Unbelievably Sorkinized Facebook story, of the first iPhone, of apps themselves! Everything seemed possible (at least to my undeveloped child brain) - any problem we faced as a culture would be solved by a bit of ingenuity, coding, and gross looking guys in shitty little outfits and shitty little hairstyles who promised us they were only interested in solving those pesky problems that were holding us all back. Smash cut to now and we can see with absolute clarity that most of this so-called “innovation” or whatever was a bunch of the same Ivy League assholes finding a way to deregulate markets and destroy the world for their own enrichment. They were not interested in saving anyone, they don’t care about your problems, and they are very, very far away from being geniuses. In fact, they might be some of the dumbest people in the entire goddamn country.