I’ve been on Twitter for nearly nine years now (fuck), and posting online for as long I can remember. Forums, social media, groupchats…these are the disgusting waters I have swum in since time and memoriam, and I consider them as much my home as any building I sleep in at night. One genuinely non-editable part of this world is a steady stream of haters, psychos, and general freaks in my replies - wondering what “online” would be without insane replyguys seems like a truly pointless exercise, since they’re always going to be there. For the better part of a decade, I have had a literal army of weirdos, Daily Wire+ premium users, and 80 pound high school nazis barraging my “notifications” tab like they are preparing for a ground invasion - that’s just life. And while most people probably don’t experience this on the exact scale that I do (god bless), I think everyone can relate to the experience at least a bit. We all have ops in our replies! It’s a natural part of the human condition. Anyways, for most of my posting career I have ignored these people (consciously at first, by now it’s second nature) - but recently, for no particular reason, I wanted to try something else. I decided to take one of my angriest, meanest, most Fox-News-poisoned repliers and kill them with friendliness. And you know what - it’s working! So friends, sit back and relax as I tell you the The Tale of Karen Orlando.