Like many of you, I was a young child during most of the Bush years, and as a result I often find myself relying on historical documents to remember what that time in American history was really like. You hear constantly that the era felt like “a fever dream” and that everyone hates that administration’s guts now (except whoever was running Kamala’s 2024 campaign, apparently), so I think it’s instructive to remind one’s self why exactly that is. To this end, a primary source I keep returning to is 30 Rock - undoubtedly one of our culture’s greatest documenatary achievements. While the events of the 30 Rock Bush Administration may not have “actually happened” and the characters are often not directly based on “real people”, they are real in the sense that they provide an authentic glimpse into the comical absurdity and deeply sinister nature of the White House in the 2000’s. You can probably imagine why those two characteristics made me think of the upcoming administration, and the general hijinks they will get into while bumbling their way through The Guide To Being Supremely Evil. So yes, I think the Second Trump Administration (oof) is going to feel a lot like the 30 Rock Bush Administration - and here’s why.